James Elwood Davis deceased on December 28th 2019. He was born of Conrad Davis and Irene Davis on June 4, 1953
in Chicago Heights, IL.
He is survived by his brothers Darryle Davis, Merrillville, IN., Lawrence Davis, New Lenox, IL. and sister Katherine Juranovich (Davis) Palm Coast , FL. Jimmy became a baker at Highway Bakery. Then he moved to Georgia where he was called Baker by many loving people. He loved to make people laugh, he always had a new joke. And Baker loved to bake for people. We will miss him greatly.
He now is living in his bakery mansion. The family is having a private service. Blessings to all who were a part of Jimmy (Baker's) life.
