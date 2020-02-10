Linda Jeanne Key-Millsaps, age 77, passed away peacefully at her home in Milner on Friday, February 7, 2020 after several years of declining health.
Born February 26, 1942 in Greenville, South Carolina to the late James Eullus Key and Opal Williams Key, she lived in Texas until she married her husband, Raymond Millsaps, and they moved around with his job before finally settling in Milner in 1976. She was a member of Milner Baptist Church, and she attended Gordon Nursing School, working as an IV nurse for several years. She was a very talented artist and architect, designing several houses around Lamar County.
After many years of devoted caregiving and then losing her husband to illness in 1988, Linda decided to travel the country fulltime, and she lived in her motorhome while she explored new places and made new friends. She was the host of a yearly gathering of fellow motorhome travelers, once having nearly 100 recreational vehicles in her yard. She was an avid amateur geologist, collecting unusual rocks from around the country. She loved birds of all kinds, and her conures and parrot traveled with her on her many journeys.
In addition to her parents and husband, Linda was predeceased by her son, Grey Millsaps.
Linda will be remembered as a loving mother, grandmother, sister and friend. She was a compassionate and generous woman, and she will be missed immeasurably. She is survived by her daughter, Kathy Millsaps; grandsons, Stan Hammons, Andrew Hammons, and Daniel Millsaps; sister and brother-in-law, Melba and Richard Hanska; sister, Laura Key; and a nephew, Ben Key.
Services for Linda Key-Millsaps will be held Thursday at 3:00 pm, February 13, 2020, at Milner Baptist Church with Chaplain Ralph Dailey of Shepherd Care Hospice officiating. A graveside service will follow at Milner Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation with the family will be held at 2:00 pm prior to the services at the church.
In lieu of flowers, please honor Linda with a donation to Noah’s Ark Animal Sanctuary, 712 Locust Grove Road, Locust Grove, GA 30248 or simply put out a feeder for the wild birds.
Those who wish may sign the online guest registry at www.williams-westburyfuneralhome.com
Williams-Westbury Funeral Home, 526 College Drive, Barnesville is serving the Millsaps family.
Linda Jeanne Key-Millsaps
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks