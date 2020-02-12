Already wet ground in the region took four to six inches of rain Feb. 6.
Multiple roads were closed and Possum Trot Road remains impassable. A pipe had to be ordered for that breach and repairs should begin early next week, according to county administrator Sean Townsend.
The situation with the roads forced LC schools to close Friday.
More rain and possible severe weather are headed this way from the west. Any rain that arrives will fall on already saturated ground and flash flooding is a possibility. Be weather alert for the next 24-36 hours.
Water thunders southward down the Towaliga River beneath the bridge at High Falls Nov. 6. (Photo: Walter Geiger)
Downpour: Possum Trot Rd. still closed
