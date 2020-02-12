The 10-county Three Rivers region, in which Lamar is included, set records for employment and labor force in December. The unemployment rate was 2.8% compared to 3.6% in 2018.
The regions labor force increased to 250,562, an all-time high. That number was up by 1454 the previous month and 2606 from December 2018.
The region, which also includes Butts, Carroll, Coweta, Heard, Meriwether, Pike, Spalding, Troup and Upson counties, was home to 243,611 employed residents, another record high.
Region set employment records in Dec.
