Baileigh (left) and Brooklyn with the goats they auctioned off to support Madeline Monroe Sanders.

Local girls auction goats for 6-year-old battling cancer

Posted by
Walter Geiger
in Features
Wednesday, February 12. 2020
By Rachel McDaniel

When a story about a young girl battling cancer ran in The Herald Gazette recently, two other local girls decided they had to do something to help her. Brooklyn, 8, and Baileigh, 10, asked their mother Krystal Haneline if they could auction off two goats they bottle fed as babies at Buggy Town Auction.

