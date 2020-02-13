The sparkling new LC gym will host its first ever basketball state tournament game Friday when the Lady Trojans take on Dade County at 6 p.m.
Adam Ballard's squad is the #2 seed from Region 5AA after stumbling in the region title game last weekend and falling to Bremen 47-42.
Dade comes in at 19-9 overall and 9-5 in region play and is the #3 seed from 7AA.
Tickets for Friday's playoff game are $7.
Sophomore Tamya Blasingame leads the Lady Trojans into the GHSA Class AA state basketball tournament here Friday night. (Photo: Walter Geiger)
Lady Trojans host state playoff game Friday
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks