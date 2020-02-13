/Unitedbank
/Eedition
Sophomore Tamya Blasingame leads the Lady Trojans into the GHSA Class AA state basketball tournament here Friday night. (Photo: Walter Geiger)

Lady Trojans host state playoff game Friday

Posted by
Walter Geiger
in Top Stories
Thursday, February 13. 2020
The sparkling new LC gym will host its first ever basketball state tournament game Friday when the Lady Trojans take on Dade County at 6 p.m.

Adam Ballard's squad is the #2 seed from Region 5AA after stumbling in the region title game last weekend and falling to Bremen 47-42.

Dade comes in at 19-9 overall and 9-5 in region play and is the #3 seed from 7AA.

Tickets for Friday's playoff game are $7.
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Only registered users may comment on stories. Please login or register to post comments. Your browser must support cookies.
The author does not allow comments to this entry
Copyright © 2008-2011 The Herald-Gazette