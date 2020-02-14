/Unitedbank
Lady Trojan coach Adam Ballard instructs his players during the closing minutes of Friday night's big round one win. (Photo: Walter Geiger)

LC wins, advances

Walter Geiger
Friday, February 14. 2020
The LC Lady Trojans got a game-winning shot from Avian Tyus with just under five seconds left Friday night to top Dade County 39-37 in the first round of the GHSA AA state basketball tournament.

LC will face the winner of the Brooks County-Washington County game in round two midweek.

For much more on the big win, see the 2.18.20 print edition of The Herald Gazette.
