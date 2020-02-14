The LC Lady Trojans got a game-winning shot from Avian Tyus with just under five seconds left Friday night to top Dade County 39-37 in the first round of the GHSA AA state basketball tournament.
LC will face the winner of the Brooks County-Washington County game in round two midweek.
For much more on the big win, see the 2.18.20 print edition of The Herald Gazette.
Lady Trojan coach Adam Ballard instructs his players during the closing minutes of Friday night's big round one win. (Photo: Walter Geiger)
LC wins, advances
