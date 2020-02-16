/Unitedbank
/Eedition
The Pine Forge Academy Choir

Benny Tate, acclaimed choir headline GSC Legacy Lecture

Posted by
Walter Geiger
in Top Stories
Sunday, February 16. 2020
Rock Springs Church pastor Dr. Benny Tate and the renowned Pine Forge Academy Choir will headline a Legacy Lecture event Sunday at 6 p.m. at the fine arts center on the GSC campus. The idea is to bring the community together for an evening of music and a short talk on leaving a lasting legacy.
Admission is free and the doors open at 5:30 p.m.

Tate has served for 30 years as senior pastor at Rock Springs. Weekly attendance there has grown from 60 to 6000 during his tenure and the once-tiny country church now has six campuses.

The Pine Forge choir has 50 members and has performed spirituals, gospels, anthem and classical pieces around the world.
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Only registered users may comment on stories. Please login or register to post comments. Your browser must support cookies.
The author does not allow comments to this entry
Copyright © 2008-2011 The Herald-Gazette