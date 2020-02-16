Benny Tate, acclaimed choir headline GSC Legacy Lecture

Rock Springs Church pastor Dr. Benny Tate and the renowned Pine Forge Academy Choir will headline a Legacy Lecture event Sunday at 6 p.m. at the fine arts center on the GSC campus. The idea is to bring the community together for an evening of music and a short talk on leaving a lasting legacy.
Admission is free and the doors open at 5:30 p.m.
Tate has served for 30 years as senior pastor at Rock Springs. Weekly attendance there has grown from 60 to 6000 during his tenure and the once-tiny country church now has six campuses.
The Pine Forge choir has 50 members and has performed spirituals, gospels, anthem and classical pieces around the world.
The Pine Forge Academy Choir
