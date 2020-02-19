The LC Lady Trojans got a game-winning shot from Avian Tyus with just under five seconds left here Friday night and topped Dade County 39-37 in the first round of the GHSA Class AA state basketball tournament. Lamar moves on to the Sweet 16 round and will play at Washington County Thursday at 6 p.m. The Golden Hawks eliminated Brooks County 53-34 in round one.
Coach Adam Ballard’s squad was knocked out in the Sweet 16 round last year by Model.
Lady Trojans Zaria Fletcher (25) and Avian Tyus (23) exult after their 39-37 win over Dade County in the first round of the Class AA state basketball tournament here Friday night. Tyus got the game-winning shot with just under five seconds left to play. Lamar advances to the Sweet 16 and plays at Washington County at 6 p.m. Thursday. (Photo: Walter Geiger)
Lady Trojans in Sweet 16 Thursday
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks