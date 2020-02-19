By Rachel McDaniel
Two sinkholes developed at Summers Field Park last week near the waterfall feature with the largest one reaching 8 to 10 feet deep. According to Barnesville city manager David Rose, a four-inch storm drain collapsed on top of the pipe and caused the sinkholes. He said the area has been barricaded off with caution tape and it has been scheduled for repair.
Heavy rains is expected overnight Wednesday and all day Thursday so more problems could arise (or sink).
Jennifer Taylor and her grandson James marvel at one of the Summers Field Park sinkholes. (Photo: Rachel McDaniel)
