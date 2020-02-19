/Unitedbank
/Eedition
Jennifer Taylor and her grandson James marvel at one of the Summers Field Park sinkholes. (Photo: Rachel McDaniel)

Updated: Heavy rains cause sinkholes at Summers Field Park

Posted by
Walter Geiger
in Headlines
Wednesday, February 19. 2020
Updated: 10 hours ago
Comment (1)
By Rachel McDaniel

Two sinkholes developed at Summers Field Park last week near the waterfall feature with the largest one reaching 8 to 10 feet deep. According to Barnesville city manager David Rose, a four-inch storm drain collapsed on top of the pipe and caused the sinkholes. He said the area has been barricaded off with caution tape and it has been scheduled for repair.

Heavy rains is expected overnight Wednesday and all day Thursday so more problems could arise (or sink).

Please login or register to read the rest of this story.
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
#1 Annette Glenn on 02/19/20 at 11:45 AM
Very interesting history of the site.
Only registered users may comment on stories. Please login or register to post comments. Your browser must support cookies.
The author does not allow comments to this entry
Copyright © 2008-2011 The Herald-Gazette