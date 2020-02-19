The 37th annual community awards banquet, hosted by the chamber of commerce, will be held Thursday at the SARC building on the Gordon State College campus beginning at 6:30 p.m. After an elaborate meal, multiple local awards will be presented.
This event is sold out.
The chamber sponsors three awards: volunteer of the year, businessperson of the year and citizen of the year.
Donavan Sanford, a high school sophomore who runs his own highly-successful food bank, is nominated for two awards that will be given out at Thursday's banquet.
Awards night fetes top talents
