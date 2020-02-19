/Unitedbank
Donavan Sanford, a high school sophomore who runs his own highly-successful food bank, is nominated for two awards that will be given out at Thursday's banquet.

Awards night fetes top talents

Posted by
Walter Geiger
in Features
Wednesday, February 19. 2020
The 37th annual community awards banquet, hosted by the chamber of commerce, will be held Thursday at the SARC building on the Gordon State College campus beginning at 6:30 p.m. After an elaborate meal, multiple local awards will be presented.

This event is sold out.

The chamber sponsors three awards: volunteer of the year, businessperson of the year and citizen of the year.

