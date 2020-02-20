Mrs. Christine Susan Gregory, age 75, of Barnesville, GA passed away on Monday, February 17, 2020 at Brightmoor Hospice.
Christine was born in Miami, FL on Sunday, September 17, 1944 to the late Ralph Edward Oliver and the late Helen Echtle Oliver. She is also preceded in death by her husband, Hector Frank Gregory, Sr. and by her son, Randy Hagood. Christine retired from United Bank. She loved her dogs and her horses dearly.
Christine is survived by her sons, Jamie & Tessa Hagood, Tony Gregory, Buddy & Kami Gregory, and Frank Gregory; grandchildren and their spouses, Timothy & Laura Hagood, Shannon & Jason Knight, Cassie & Ben Kubesh, and Luke Gregory; great-grandchildren, Samuel Hagood, Emma Hagood, Myles Hagood, Amelia Hagood, Gemma Knight, and Luna Kubesh; sisters, Jan Peter & Marilyn Vincent; nieces and nephews, Karen Anderson, Tim Buff, Lynne Vincent, Carl Buff, Michael Vincent, and Patrick Vincent.
A funeral service for Mrs. Christine Gregory will be held on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 10:00 A.M. at St. Peter the Rock Catholic Church. Interment will follow in Lamar Memory Gardens. Friends may visit the family at the church from 9:00 A.M. until the hour of service.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider making a donation to St. Peter the Rock Catholic Church, 3594 Barnesville St, Thomaston, GA 30286, or another church or charity of your choice.
