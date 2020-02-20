Rocky Steven White, 66, of Barnesville, husband of Shirley Ann Rhea White, died Thursday, February 20, 2020 at his home.
Born in Vevey, IN, February 7, 1954, he was a son of the late William S. and Wanda McCollum White. He was a US Army Veteran, having served two tours in Vietnam in the Airborne Division. He was retired from SDC Concrete in
Smyrna where he was a truck driver and mechanic.
Mr. White was a member of the Barnesville Church of the Nazarene.
He was preceded in death by a son, Steven White.
Surviving in addition to his wife of twenty-five years are four daughters, Shelley Barnes and husband James of Morrisville, NC, Yvette Castillo and husband Jose of Milner, Michelle Brooks and Danny Eppstaeadt of Hampton and Kelly Johnson and husband Darrell of Locust Grove; eleven grandchildren, Renee, Joseph, Danielle, Kevin, Craig, Brett, Brandon, Chenoa, Christopher, Austin and Ema; and sixteen great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be conducted Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 1:00 PM at Barnesville Church of the Nazarene with Reverend Kevin Thomas officiating. Enurn-ment will be in Westwood Gardens Mausoleum.
The body is at Haisten McCullough Funeral Home and will be placed in the church Saturday at 12:00 Noon.
The family will receive friends Friday evening from 6-8PM at the funeral home.
Haisten McCullough Funeral Home, 1155 Everee Inn Road, Griffin is in charge of ar-rangements.