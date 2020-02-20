The chamber of commerce hosts its annual community awards banquet tonight at Gordon. The winners are:
STAR Student: Chaz Martinez
STAR Teacher: Dr. Michael Drake
Volunteer of the Year: Hedy Cauthen and Linda Akins
Career Woman of the Year: Catina Carter
Law Enforcement Officer of the Year: Katherine Knapp
Firefighter of the Year: Tim Jones
Businessperson of the Year: Jimmy and Letha Henry
Citizen of the Year: Andy Bush
2020 award winners are (front, l-r) volunteers of the year Linda Akins and Hedy Cauthen; businesspersons of the year Letha and Jimmy Henry; (back, l-r) STAR student and teacher Chaz Martinez and Dr. Michael Drake; firefighter of the year Tim Jones; law enforcement officer of the year Kathryn Knapp; career woman of the year Catina Carter and citizen of the year Andy Bush.
Updated: And the winners are....
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks