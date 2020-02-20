/Unitedbank
2020 award winners are (front, l-r) volunteers of the year Linda Akins and Hedy Cauthen; businesspersons of the year Letha and Jimmy Henry; (back, l-r) STAR student and teacher Chaz Martinez and Dr. Michael Drake; firefighter of the year Tim Jones; law enforcement officer of the year Kathryn Knapp; career woman of the year Catina Carter and citizen of the year Andy Bush.

Updated: And the winners are....

Walter Geiger
Thursday, February 20. 2020
The chamber of commerce hosts its annual community awards banquet tonight at Gordon. The winners are:

STAR Student: Chaz Martinez

STAR Teacher: Dr. Michael Drake

Volunteer of the Year: Hedy Cauthen and Linda Akins

Career Woman of the Year: Catina Carter

Law Enforcement Officer of the Year: Katherine Knapp

Firefighter of the Year: Tim Jones

Businessperson of the Year: Jimmy and Letha Henry

Citizen of the Year: Andy Bush
