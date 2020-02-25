The local health department and Family Connection Collaborative are teaming with Upson Regional to host a health and wellness event Thursday at the URMC medical building on Rose Ave. Local providers will offer on-site medical screenings and testing from 4-7 p.m.
Children are welcome and resources and activities will be provided for them. For more information, call Kellie Mercer at 678.572.8286.
Health & wellness event to be held Thursday
