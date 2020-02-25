/Unitedbank
/Eedition

Health & wellness event to be held Thursday

Posted by
Walter Geiger
in Top Stories
Tuesday, February 25. 2020
The local health department and Family Connection Collaborative are teaming with Upson Regional to host a health and wellness event Thursday at the URMC medical building on Rose Ave. Local providers will offer on-site medical screenings and testing from 4-7 p.m.

Children are welcome and resources and activities will be provided for them. For more information, call Kellie Mercer at 678.572.8286.
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Only registered users may comment on stories. Please login or register to post comments. Your browser must support cookies.
The author does not allow comments to this entry
Copyright © 2008-2011 The Herald-Gazette