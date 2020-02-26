Two drivers were cut out of their vehicles by first responders following a high-impact crash at the intersection of Zebulon Road and Ga. Hwy. 7 Wednesday morning.
Initial indications were a Ford Escape was eastbound on Zebulon Road and pulled out in front of a Ford Focus which was southbound on the four-lane about 8:20 a.m. Three people were taken to Spalding Regional by ambulance. None of the three as thought to have life-threatening injuries.
Both vehicles were totaled. The state patrol is investigating.
The scene at Wednesday's morning's crash. (Photo: Walter Geiger)
Two extricated after four-lane crash
