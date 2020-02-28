Todd Knight

Todd Charles Knight, age 52, of Zebulon, passed away February 24, 2020, at Sacred Journey Hospice in McDonough. Todd worked for Hoshizaki in Peachtree City, Ken’s Foods in McDonough, and in floor covering. He had a great sense of humor and liked to make people laugh. He enjoyed horses, fishing, hunting, nature and the outdoors.
He was preceded in death by his father, Charles Knight.
He is survived by his mother and step-father: Judy and Bill Norris of Zebulon; children: Todd Charles “Chase” Knight II, Chelsea Rae Knight, and Kaleb Benson “Knight”; brothers: Tim Knight, John Norris, Andrew Knight and Adam Foley; step-mother: Marcia Knight.
A memorial service will be held on Sunday, March 8, 2 p.m., in the chapel of Moody-Daniel Funeral Home with Mr. Paul Faulds and Chaplain Annette Higdon officiating. Friends may visit the family after the service.
Moody-Daniel Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.