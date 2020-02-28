/Unitedbank
/Eedition
One of Lamar's new voting touch pads. (File)

Primary qualifying starts Monday; Pullin won't run

Posted by
Walter Geiger
in Top Stories
Friday, February 28. 2020
Election season gets into full swing Monday when qualifying begins for those seeking election or reelection in the May 19 general primary. Qualifying runs March 2-6. Monday is also the last day to register to vote in Georgia’s March 24 presidential preference primary.

One election surprise has already popped. Rep. Ken Pullin has announced he will not seek reelection after serving just one two-year term.

Please login or register to read the rest of this story.
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Only registered users may comment on stories. Please login or register to post comments. Your browser must support cookies.
The author does not allow comments to this entry
Copyright © 2008-2011 The Herald-Gazette