Election season gets into full swing Monday when qualifying begins for those seeking election or reelection in the May 19 general primary. Qualifying runs March 2-6. Monday is also the last day to register to vote in Georgia’s March 24 presidential preference primary.
One election surprise has already popped. Rep. Ken Pullin has announced he will not seek reelection after serving just one two-year term.
Primary qualifying starts Monday; Pullin won't run
