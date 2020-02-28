/Unitedbank
Herman Coffey

70-year-old man faces child molestation charge

Walter Geiger
Friday, February 28. 2020
A 70-year-old Lamar County man was arrested Feb. 12 and charged with one count of child molestation after he allegedly touched the genital area of a six-year-old girl.

Herman Ritchie Coffey of 1709 Crawford Road was released after posting a $5000 bond. Investigators say the alleged incident occurred at Coffey’s home.

As part of his bond agreement, Coffey must stay away from the alleged victim and have no contact of any kind with her. He is also prohibited from having custody of - or control over - any child under the age of 18 while out on bond.
