Ollie “Tootsie” Collins Manry passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Monday, February 24th.
Born in Barnesville, Georgia, on December 28, 1928, she was the daughter of the late Jasper Roberts Collins and Mae Thompson Collins. She was preceded in death by her husband, Luther Butler “Pete” Manry beloved son Robert Edward Manry, a Vietnam veteran and a brother, Robert Raymond Collins.
She is survived by her daughter, Carol Ann Manry Bankston, son-in-law Robert Jackson Bankston, Jr. and grandson Robert Jackson Bankston III. Brother Jack Collins and wife Peggy of Columbus, devoted nieces and their families.
After graduation she took a summer job that turned into 46 years rarely missing a day. The initial name of the company was REA (Rural Electrification Act) now Southern Rivers. During her career, she went from the manual process through the computer technology with ease.
A devout Methodist, Tootsie taught Sunday school at Marvin Methodist Church. She then became a devoted member of First Methodist Church of Barnesville.
As a Gordon graduate, she participated in alumni activities, keeping up with fellow graduates until her health intervened.
Graveside services will be held Thursday, February 27th at 11:00 a.m. at Greenwood Cemetery with Dr. C. Layne Jenkins officiating.
Friends may visit the family on Wednesday from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Williams-Westbury Funeral Home.
