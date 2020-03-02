Mr. Raymond Lloyd English, age 85 of Milner, GA, passed away on Monday, March 2, 2020 at his residence.
Lloyd was born on Monday, October 8, 1934 to the late Gus Millard English and the late Ova Mae Rector English. He was also preceded in death by his son, Robert Gregory English; brothers, David English and Kenneth English. Lloyd was a proud veteran of the United States Navy. He retired from Delta Airlines and loved old cars. Lloyd was a lifelong member of Rock Springs Church.
Lloyd is survived by his wife, Linda English; children and their spouses, Vickie and Don Gibbs, Ray English, Kim and John Milligan, Tina English Lominack; step-son, Kenny Pruitt; seven grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; sister and brother-in-law, Mary Jane and Leon Blalock; brother and sister-in-law, Phillip and Jackie English; several cousins, nieces and nephews.
Funeral services for Mr. Lloyd English will be conducted on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Rock Springs Church. Dr. Benny Tate will officiate. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Friends may visit the family on Wednesday from 12:00 noon until the hour of service.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider making a donation to the Cancer Support Ministry of Rock Springs Church “Compassionate Hearts”, 219 Rock Springs Road Milner, Georgia 30257 in memory of Mr. Lloyd English.
Williams-Westbury Funeral Home, 526 College Drive, Barnesville, is serving the English family.