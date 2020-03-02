Qualifying for candidates in the May 19 general primary got underway Monday and runs through Friday. There was one surprise late last week when Rep. Ken Pullin of District 131, a Republican. decided not to seek reelection after serving just one term. Those reported qualified as of 5 p.m. Monday were:
JUDGE SUPERIOR COURT: Incumbent Bill Fears.
DISTRICT ATTORNEY (Towaliga Circuit): Incumbent Republican Jonathan Adams.
SHERIFF: Republican incumbent Brad White.
CORONER: Democratic incumbent Jim Smith.
CLERK OF COURT: Republican incumbent Caleb Tyson.
PROBATE JUDGE: Incumbent Kathy Martin
COUNTY COMMISSION DIST. 3: Republican incumbent Ryran Traylor.
STATE HOUSE DIST. 130: Democrat Sheila Henley (no address listed).
STATE HOUSE DIST. 131: Republican Beth Camp of Concord.
U.S. HOUSE DIST 3: Democrat Val Almonord of Columbus, Incumbent Republican Drew Ferguson.
TAX COMMISSIONER: Republican incumbent Andrea Anthony.
MAGISTRATE JUDGE: Incumbent Karen Jackson.
SCHOOL BOARD DIST 1: Democrat James Butler.
SCHOOL BOARD DIST. 3: Incumbent Republican Joshua Swatts, Republican L.D. Park., Republican Emily Hutto.
Updated: QUALIFIED CANDIDATES
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks