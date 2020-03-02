/Unitedbank
Updated: QUALIFIED CANDIDATES

Posted by
Walter Geiger
in Headlines
Monday, March 2. 2020
Updated: 5 hours ago
Qualifying for candidates in the May 19 general primary got underway Monday and runs through Friday. There was one surprise late last week when Rep. Ken Pullin of District 131, a Republican. decided not to seek reelection after serving just one term. Those reported qualified as of 5 p.m. Monday were:

JUDGE SUPERIOR COURT: Incumbent Bill Fears.

DISTRICT ATTORNEY (Towaliga Circuit): Incumbent Republican Jonathan Adams.

SHERIFF: Republican incumbent Brad White.

CORONER: Democratic incumbent Jim Smith.

CLERK OF COURT: Republican incumbent Caleb Tyson.

PROBATE JUDGE: Incumbent Kathy Martin

COUNTY COMMISSION DIST. 3: Republican incumbent Ryran Traylor.

STATE HOUSE DIST. 130: Democrat Sheila Henley (no address listed).

STATE HOUSE DIST. 131: Republican Beth Camp of Concord.

U.S. HOUSE DIST 3: Democrat Val Almonord of Columbus, Incumbent Republican Drew Ferguson.

TAX COMMISSIONER: Republican incumbent Andrea Anthony.

MAGISTRATE JUDGE: Incumbent Karen Jackson.

SCHOOL BOARD DIST 1: Democrat James Butler.

SCHOOL BOARD DIST. 3: Incumbent Republican Joshua Swatts, Republican L.D. Park., Republican Emily Hutto.
