Qualifying for candidates in the May 19 general primary got underway Monday and runs through Friday. There was one surprise late last week when Rep. Ken Pullin of District 131, a Republican. decided not to seek reelection after serving just one term. No one has yet to qualify in Milner though three potential candidates there have picked up information packets. Those reported qualified as of 10 a.m. Wednesday are:
JUDGE SUPERIOR COURT: Incumbent Bill Fears.
DISTRICT ATTORNEY (Towaliga Circuit): Incumbent Republican Jonathan Adams.
SHERIFF: Republican incumbent Brad White.
CORONER: Democratic incumbent Jim Smith, Republican Clay Tillery.
CLERK OF COURT: Republican incumbent Caleb Tyson.
PROBATE JUDGE: Incumbent Kathy Martin
COUNTY COMMISSION DIST. 3: Republican incumbent Ryran Traylor.
COUNTY COMMISSION DIST. 4: Incumbent Republican Nancy Thrash, Republican Dan Eldreth
STATE SENATE DIST 16: Incumbent Republican Marty Harbin.
STATE HOUSE DIST. 130: Democrat Sheila Henley (no address listed), Incumbent Republican David Knight.
STATE HOUSE DIST. 131: Republican Beth Camp of Concord.
U.S. HOUSE DIST 3: Democrat Val Almonord of Columbus, Incumbent Republican Drew Ferguson.
TAX COMMISSIONER: Republican incumbent Andrea Anthony.
MAGISTRATE JUDGE: Incumbent Karen Jackson.
SCHOOL BOARD DIST 1: Democrat James Butler.
SCHOOL BOARD DIST. 3: Incumbent Republican Joshua Swatts, Republican L.D. Park., Republican Emily Hutto.
MILNER MAYOR: Richard Smith, Andy Marlowe.
MILNER COUNCIL (Wilson seat): Regina Stephens, Vicki Morgan.
Updated: QUALIFIED CANDIDATES; Milner has candidates
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks