Coronavirus hits home; SGES cancels senior trip

Coronavirus has dominated the news for over a month but it seemed an issue only for those in countries far, far away like China where humans eat dogs and bats and the would-be plague sprang to life. Over the weekend the threat hit home for 15 seniors at St. George’s Episcopal School in Milner when their spring break trip to The Netherlands and Spain was cancelled at the last minute.
“We were supposed the leave Sunday and fly to Amsterdam for a couple of days then move on to Spain. We were watching closely. Cases in Spain started increasing rapidly and people from all over the world pass through the airport in Amsterdam. We consulted the CDC and others. We made the decision out of an abundance of caution,” SGES headmaster Larry Collins said Monday.
At many retail outlets, the shelves where protective masks were once located are empty. (Photo: Rachel McDaniel)
