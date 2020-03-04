The LC soccer program went undefeated last week, going 9-0-3 at the varsity, junior varsity and middle school levels.
The varsity teams hosted Peach County Tuesday. The girls won 2-0 behind goals from Kaylah Grammer and Mackenzie Sherritt. The boys battled the visitors to a 0-0 tie.
On Friday, LC hosted region opponent Callaway on a cold, windy night. The girls rolled to a 5-0 win behind scores from Madisyn Scandrett, Tamya Blasingame, Vanessia Byrd, Alaina Cato and Mackenzie Sherritt. Grammer, Erin Little and Porter Sherritt each had assists.
Senior Porter Sherritt (7) has been a force for both the Lady Trojans varsity and junior varsity soccer squads thus far this season. The varsity teams host Jordan of Columbus today. First touch for the girls game is set for 5:30 p.m. with the boys to follow at 7:30 p.m. The Lady Trojans are ranked #10 in the latest Eurosports Class AA rankings. (Photo: Walter Geiger)
LC soccer goes undefeated for week
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks