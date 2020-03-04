Skip to first row site navigation
Skip to second row site navigation
Skip to news entries
Skip to archive page
Skip to double wide sidebar
Skip to tabbed sidebar
Skip to left sidebar
Skip to right sidebar
Home
Classifieds
Community Page
Gas Buddy
Local Weather
About Us
Subscribe
Contact Us
Health Inspections
Remains found here in 2018 identified
Barnesville.com
Top Stories
News
Crime/Arrests
▼
Crime
Arrests
Births/Obituaries
▼
Births
Obituaries
Sports
Opinion
▼
Geiger's Counter
Food/Features
▼
Food
Features
Public Notices
This was the scene Oct. 9, 2018 after human remains were located off the MLK Bypass here. (File)
Remains found here in 2018 identified
Posted by
Walter Geiger
in
Top Stories
Wednesday, March 4. 2020
Human remains - a skull and assorted bones - found in woods off the MLK bypass here Oct. 9, 2018 have been identified by the GBI crime lab.
Please
login
or
register
to read the rest of this story.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (
Linear
| Threaded)
No comments
Only registered users may comment on stories. Please
login
or
register
to post comments. Your browser must support cookies.
The author does not allow comments to this entry
Login
Username
Password
First time users SIGN UP HERE!
Recent Stories
Remains found here in 2018 identified
Wednesday, March 4 2020
The March 24 primary: Unsolicited advice and bold predictions
Wednesday, March 4 2020
LC soccer goes undefeated for week
Wednesday, March 4 2020
Coronavirus hits home; SGES cancels senior trip
Wednesday, March 4 2020
Killers of local man off to prison
Wednesday, March 4 2020
Archives
March 2020
February 2020
Recent...
Older...
Copyright
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Powered by
s9y
&
Optional Necessity
•
Admin
Copyright © 2008-2011 The Herald-Gazette