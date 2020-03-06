FROM PCSO:
Pike County Deputies responded to a motor vehicle collision on Highway 362 at Williamson/Zebulon Road this evening at 6:34 p.m. A GMC Sierra was attempting to turn left onto Williamson/Zebulon Road when it struck a Nissan Sentra head on. The Nissan was waiting to enter Highway 362 when the collision happened. The driver of the Nissan, Traci Durham, 53 years of age, from Hollonville, was deceased at the scene. The driver of the GMC, Jennyvelisse Womack, along with her husband and son, were transported to Spalding Regional Hospital for treatment.
Sheriff’s Office traffic investigators are working to piece together the events leading up to this collision.
Hollonville woman killed in Pike crash
