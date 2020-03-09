Dan Eldreth, who qualified as a Republican last week to seek the Dist. 4 seat on the Lamar County commission has withdrawn from the race. Eldreth told The Herald Gazette his candidacy conflicted with his work.
In his announcement, Eldreth described himself as a retired Marine who farms land on Phillip Weldon Road. He also said he was a former professional and volunteer firefighter.
His withdrawal leaves incumbent Republican Nancy Thrash as the only candidate in the race.
Former county commission candidate Dan Eldreth.
Eldreth drops out of commission race
