Mrs. Dixie Arlene Bell Jenkins, age 77, passed away Saturday March 7, 2020 at Navicent Macon Medical Center with family by her side.
Mrs. Jenkins was born June 9, 1942, at the well-known E. T. Mayes homeplace in Camak, GA, to the late Carlton Eugene Bell and the late Dixie Anise Mayes. She was married twice overseas to her late husband M.F. "Bo" Jenkins Jr. from Thomson, GA, who was "Pop" to the grandchildren, for 40 unforgettable years. She was “Dee Dee” to her four grandchildren Drew, Breanna, Jerica and Jaycon and was known to many as the “pink hair lady.”
Survivors include her children, Jameson and Tonya Jenkins of Forsyth, GA, Jonathan and Heather Jenkins of Lawrenceville, GA, and Jennifer and Greg Polk of Griffin, GA; her four grandchildren; her brother, Gene “Bubba” Bell and his wife, Katie of Jackson, MS; her sister, Laura Bell Stone of Columbus, GA; as well as many nieces and nephews.
A casual visitation will be Friday, March 13, 2020 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Beggs Funeral Home in Thomson, GA -come as you are. The funeral will be on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Beggs Funeral Home in Thomson, GA with a visitation 1 hour prior to the service. Burial will be in Camak, GA.
Beggs Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 799 Cobbham Rd., Thomson, GA is honored to serve the family of Mrs. Dixie Arlene Bell Jenkins.