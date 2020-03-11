Two Gordon students may have been exposed to COVID-19

Two students at Gordon State College are currently quarantined off-campus after being exposed to coronavirus (COVID-19).
The two students may have been exposed while working at an off-campus location.
Statement from Gordon admin:
The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) is expediting testing for the students to determine if they are infected with the virus. The students currently are quarantined at home, off-campus and self-monitoring for symptoms. The overall risk of COVID-19 to students at Gordon State College is low. However, DPH will contact anyone who may have been in close contact with either of these students and who may be at risk of exposure.
The best prevention measures for any respiratory virus, including COVID-19 are:
Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.
Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
Stay home when you are sick.
Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.
Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
While we understand the concerns and fear around COVID-19, it is extremely important that students stay calm and not panic. The symptoms of COVID-19 are fever, cough and shortness of breath. Most cases of COVID-19 are mild with symptoms similar to a cold.
If you have recently traveled to areas where there are ongoing outbreaks of COVID-19 and develop fever with cough and shortness of breath within 14 days of your travel, or if you have had contact with someone who is suspected to have COVID-19, stay home and call your health care provider or local health department right away. Be sure to call before going to a doctor’s office, emergency room, or urgent care center and tell them about your recent travel and your symptoms.
To reiterate, there are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in students at Gordon State College at this time. We will provide updates as we learn more.