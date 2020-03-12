The 2019 LCMS soccer team was recognized last week with a banner commemorating their 2019 Middle Georgia Middle School Athletic League title that will hang in the school gym. The team is halfway through another undefeated season in 2020.
Pictured are (front, l-r) Mackenzie Sherritt, Maci-Lauren Lanier, Cara Bishop, Aniyah Barron, Emily McEvers, Giada Ritch, Armani Flewellen, Haliegh Brock, Deshunna Bowles, Morgan Strickland; (back, l-r) coach Kelly Adamson, Macy Smith, Ava Lonberg, Krista Hatfield, Rachel Taylor, Chloe Cornelius, Ally Bloxham and Samiya Smith.
LCMS girls get 2019 soccer title banner
