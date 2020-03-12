Griffin hospital visitors will be screened

Those visiting Spalding Regional Medical Center will be screened before being allowed to go to patient rooms or other areas of the hospital. The new policies went into effect today at all Wellstar facilities.
From Suzanne Forte, Wellstar public relations manager:
Out of an abundance of caution for current concerns about COVID-19, Wellstar has assembled a team of infectious disease and infection prevention specialists from across Wellstar Health System who communicate daily to stay up to date on the latest developments and prepare for patient care.
All of Wellstar’s facilities are open and operating under normal business hours.
Additionally, for the health and safety of our patients/team members, and following CDC guidelines, Wellstar has begun screening visitors at all of our locations for symptoms related to COVID-19, effective immediately.
Visitors should expect to have their temperature taken, have any potential symptoms reviewed, and will be asked about their travel history. Visitors who do not pass the screening will be requested to refrain from visiting patients until they have been self-quarantined for 14 days or all symptoms have been resolved. No visitors will be allowed for people who have tested positive for COVID-19 or who have recently traveled from regions with widespread community spread of the disease. This process is temporary and is designed to limit the spread of COVID-19 in our communities.
Although there is still a very low risk for people to contract the virus, Wellstar is well-prepared to meet the healthcare needs of the communities we serve.
