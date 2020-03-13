Coronavirus has led to multiple shutdowns, cancellations and postponements. Here is a running list of those close to home which will be updated.
•Lamar County schools are closed all next week (March 16-20).
•Barnesville Library will be closed through May 20. Staff will report for work.
•LCSO: All visitation for inmates has been cancelled at the Lamar County Sheriff's Office, until further notice. New inmates that can't post bond immediately will be separated from the current population until they have been interviewed by our medical staff and medically cleared for general population. There is no way to keep our staff and inmates completely free from contagion, but we are taking every precaution in those attempts.
•Lamar County recreation dept.: Opening Day for baseball, softball and t-ball, March 21 postponed. U10 and U12 soccer suspended until April 30 or until Georgia Soccer revises guidelines. In-house U4, U6 and U8 soccer games suspended until April 18. Teams are allowed to practice with limited contact protocol. Situation is fluid. Adjustments possible.
•The superior court session set for March 17 has been postponed to March 31.
•Churches of the North Ga. Conference of the United Methodist Church have been asked by the Bishop to not hold services for two weeks. The Barnesville church will have a service will stream its services.
•GHSA has cancelled all sporting activities through March 27. This includes practices though appeals are expected on that issue.
•The state supreme court has given local judges the option to postpone jury trials.
•All University System of Georgia schools, including Gordon, are closed for two weeks.
•Most state employees have been asked to work from home.
•The Georgia state legislature has suspended the 2020 legislative session.
•Georgia Soccer has called a halt to all games and practices through April 30. Pike Soccer is abiding by this restriction.
•Macon's Cherry Blossom Festival has been cancelled.
•Lamar Arts members meeting, March 20 has been cancelled.
•Lamar on the Move town hall meeting, March 21 cancelled.
•Forsyth's Forsythia Festival, March 14 postponed.
•Barnesville Urgent Care requests arriving patients arriving stay in their cars if they have specific symptoms. Staff will evaluate them there.
•Georgia Power is rescinding all residential service disconnections for 30 days.
Updated: COVID-19 hits home hard
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks