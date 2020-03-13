/Unitedbank
/Eedition

Peaches to Beaches gets underway

Posted by
Walter Geiger
in Headlines
Friday, March 13. 2020
Peaches to Beaches got underway Friday and runs through Saturday at 6 p.m.

The official stops in Lamar County are Antiques on Atlanta, 100 Atlanta St., Barnesville; Buggytown Auction, 1315 Hwy. 41 S., Barnesville and Barnesville Lamar County Chamber of Commerce. The official vendor sites are marked with large banners with the logo.

Participants can enter the Shop ’Til You Drop Contest by having the entry form stamped at at the official sites. Information and forms can be obtained at the Barnesville-Lamar County Chamber of Commerce, 770-358-5884.
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Only registered users may comment on stories. Please login or register to post comments. Your browser must support cookies.
The author does not allow comments to this entry
Copyright © 2008-2011 The Herald-Gazette