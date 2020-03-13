BBQ & Blues concert will be a free show

Over the past several years, BBQ & Blues had evolved and that continues this year as sanctioning bodies change, budgets shrink and the right mix is sought to attract crowds to this year’s event set for Friday and Saturday, April 17-18.
The music has moved away from event status at Ritz Park, which has apparently seen its music venue days come to an end.
This year’s main event concert will once again be a free show at the smaller stage near the United Bank drive-thru windows Friday night.
The chamber of commerce is attempting to heighten interest in the smaller-scale event and is bringing in JB Strauss as the headliner. Strauss is the grandson of Judge Byron Smith and Eileen Jackson. He is a law school graduate who has moved to Nashville where he is recording and nursing a fledgling country music career.
Wes Robinson and Ronnie Pittman will open the show at 6 p.m. with Strauss and his band hitting the stage about 7:45 p.m.
The GBA-sponsored BBQ cook-off will run both days with about 35 teams.
Friday’s schedule is packed. Along with the concert, the schedule includes a steak cook-off, an anything on a stick cook-off and desert competition. The kids park will be open Friday and Saturday near the stage. There will be vendors and a friendly cook-off pitting the chefs from the Gordon and Barnesville police departments and the city fire department.
Saturday features more music, a backyard brisket cook-off and the BBQ competition turn-ins and awards ceremony. For more information, call the chamber office at 770.358.5884.