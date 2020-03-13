/Unitedbank
Updated: Lamar schools closed next week

Walter Geiger
Friday, March 13. 2020
Lamar County schools will close next week, March 16-20. Thus far, St. George's Episcopal School and Rock Springs Christian Academy plan to remain open though SGES is prepared to instruct via distance learning if a closure becomes necessary.

From the LC school system:

To support the state’s efforts to reduce the spread of the coronavirus, ALL LAMAR COUNTY SCHOOLS & SCHOOL ACTIVITIES WILL BE CLOSED from Saturday, March 14th through Friday, March 20th. The closure affects all programs in the schools, including before and after school activities, all athletic practices and competitions, trips, facility rentals, and weekend events.

•5-day student learning packets will be sent home today with children for them to work from home.

•All 12-month employees will report by 8 a.m. Monday, March 16.

•This closure is intended to limit social contact. While closed, we will continue to clean and disinfect all schools, buses, and equipment.

•The ability to maintain communication with families is urgent. Please make sure your child’s school has an up to date: contact number; email; and physical address on file. Our “all call” system is the fastest and most effective way to communicate with our families and staff.

As always, the safety of our students, staff, and community remain our top priority. Thank you for your patience, support and understanding as we navigate through the weeks ahead. The most accurate source of information is the Lamar County School Website, our social media feeds, and the all-call system. We will use these modes of media to provide updates on the status of school and school events, March 30th and beyond.
#1 Bee Sweet on 03/13/20 at 04:01 PM
There is a Facebook post regarding meals for children who are depending on the lunch program for their meals. That is a concern for some families.
Can you address how this issue can be managed?
