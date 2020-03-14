From Dr. Kirk Nooks, GSC:
This week has presented an extremely challenging time for the faculty, staff, students and supporters of Highlander Nation. We appreciate your patience and support as we all continue to grapple with the facts surrounding this global pandemic. This is new territory for all of us and know that there will be more questions than answers in the coming weeks. We will do our best to keep you updated on the facts as they pertain to Gordon State College.
We previously shared that Gordon State College had been notified that two students may have been exposed to COVID-19 while working at an off-campus location. I am glad to share that the student who was the first to self-disclose is still under self-quarantine and remains asymptomatic. This is very encouraging news. The second student was tested due to potential COVID-19 symptoms and has been found not to have COVID-19. The students remain quarantined at home, off-campus.
While this is positive news and while the overall risk of COVID-19 to students at Gordon State College is low, we encourage you to continue to follow best preventative measures.
Gordon student negative for coronavirus
