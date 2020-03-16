LC may have a confirmed case

Multiple sources began reporting early Monday of a positive coronavirus case here in Lamar County. This has not been confirmed.
The Herald Gazette has reached out to authorities for more information.
The state's official county by county case count will be out at noon today.
Barnesville city manager David Rose said he was told there was a confirmed case here early Monday. As a result, the E.P. Roberts Center and the Civic Center are closed to meetings for 30 days. City hall will do business through its drive-thru window and online only. The lobby is closed. The city will also join Southern Rivers Energy and Ga. Power in halting power disconnections for the next 30 days.
