Governor closes all schools until April 1

Posted by
Walter Geiger
in Top Stories
Monday, March 16. 2020
School superintendent Jute Wilson is preparing a statement and a feeding plan to be released soon.

From the governor's office:

In accordance with newly issued federal guidance, Governor Brian P. Kemp signed Executive Order 3.16.20.01 closing all public elementary, secondary and post-secondary public schools in Georgia from March 18, 2020 to March 31, 2020.

"To keep our students, teachers, and administrators safe and mitigate the spread of COVID-19, I am ordering the closure of all public elementary, secondary, and post-secondary schools in Georgia from March 18, 2020 to March 31, 2020," said Governor Kemp. "This measure is critical to reducing local transmission in communities across our state, and I ask Georgians to continue to follow best practices - washing their hands regularly, isolating the elderly and chronically ill, and avoiding large events if possible - in the days and weeks ahead."
Comments
