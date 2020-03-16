LC Schools statement:
In keeping with Governor Kemp's order this evening, the Lamar County School System will extend its closure through March 31st. Please monitor our school website, social media, and all-call communication to stay up-to-date with events, curriculum resources, and updates.
The Lamar County School System will begin a Breakfast/Lunch meal program beginning Wednesday, March 18th, 2020 for children age 3-18. Please note the following:
One breakfast and one lunch meal will be distributed each day to each child age 3-18. Individuals outside this age range are not eligible for meals. Children must be present, at the distribution site, to receive the meals.
Meals will be distributed from 11 a.m. - noon Mon.-Fri., while supplies last from the Milner Public Library, and the studio at 108 Main Street Barnesville (two doors down from GA South BBQ).
A special thank you to the Lamar County School Nutrition Staff, Stasia Harper for coordinating food distribution from the studio, Sheriff Brad White and officers for transporting meals to Milner, the Milner Public Library board and staff and the volunteers assisting at both sites.
From the governor's office:
In accordance with newly issued federal guidance, Governor Brian P. Kemp signed Executive Order 3.16.20.01 closing all public elementary, secondary and post-secondary public schools in Georgia from March 18, 2020 to March 31, 2020.
"To keep our students, teachers, and administrators safe and mitigate the spread of COVID-19, I am ordering the closure of all public elementary, secondary, and post-secondary schools in Georgia from March 18, 2020 to March 31, 2020," said Governor Kemp. "This measure is critical to reducing local transmission in communities across our state, and I ask Georgians to continue to follow best practices - washing their hands regularly, isolating the elderly and chronically ill, and avoiding large events if possible - in the days and weeks ahead."
