As we reported yesterday, DPH has confirmed Lamar County has a case of COVID-19.
From Hayla Folden, DPH:
There are now 12 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in District 4 Public Health which includes one confirmed case in Lamar County.
A daily status report page for confirmed COVID-19 cases in Georgia is now available. The report updates each day at noon to ensure accurate and regular information is provided to the public. The new tool can be found on the Georgia Department of Public Health website.
Health officials are taking measures to reduce the spread of COVID-19 and protect the general public by identifying and contacting the individuals who may have had contact with the Lamar County resident who tested positive. The household members of the positive case are self- quarantined and in contact with Health officials for further instructions.
The overall risk of COVID-19 to the general public remains low, although elderly people and individuals with chronic medical conditions may have increased risk for COVID-19. The best prevention measures for any respiratory virus are:
•Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
•Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.
•Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
•Stay home when you are sick.
•Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.
•Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
If you have recently traveled to areas where there are ongoing outbreaks of COVID-19 and develop fever with cough and shortness of breath within 14 days of your travel, or if you have had contact with someone who is suspected to have COVID-19, stay home and call your health care provider or local health department right away. Be sure to call before going to a doctor's office, emergency room, or urgent care center and tell them about your recent travel and your symptoms.
What is the reference of the Troup County resident mean regarding Lamar County?