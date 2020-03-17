Coronavirus is scary but on the bright side people are coming together all across the world.
“When I was a child and I would see scary things in the news, my mother would say, ‘Look for the helpers. You will always find people who are helping,’” said Mr. Rogers.
Many people in Barnesville-Lamar County need help and so many of us in the community have the ability to help and want to help.
If you have a specific need during this time of crisis, post it here. If you have the ability to meet a need, do likewise. You can also submit needs or abilities to serve by e-mail to [email protected] or call us at 770-358-NEWS. We’re all in this together!
EXAMPLES:
•Nick Whitner volunteered his time and equipment to clean and sterilize playground and other equipment at the recreation dept.
•A women’s group at a local church divided up the names of senior citizens in their church and telephoned them with the offer to go grocery shopping. Almost all accepted. Everything on the shopping lists could not be found but it was still a big help to those in need.
•First United Methodist Church is offering broadband access to students assigned distance learning responsibilities who have no or slow internet access at home.
•Dollar General stores are designating the first hour of business for senior citizens so they can shop with less exposure.
•Local utility providers are not disconnecting residential power customers or charging late fees during the coronavirus crisis.
•The LC school system has set up a feeding program for students dependent on its school breakfast and lunch programs in order to eat.
(Check the free stories under the COVID-19 Monitor tab for more information on these efforts.)
HOW CAN WE HELP?:
If you know of a need, let us know. Without question, someone in the community can meet that need and will be glad to do so.
On the bright side: Who needs help? Who can help?
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks