By Kay S. Pedrotti
Milner council member George Weldon revealed last Monday that he had “signed off” on a change in house sizes in Vintage Park in 2018, from 1700 square feet to 1400 square feet, without receiving approval from the city council.
Weldon’s initials appear on a subdivision agreement with Henco Development, owned by Keith Kenney; the builder is Alan Atha. The reason given for wanting the change, Weldon said, was because “1,700 square feet would put the house prices out of reach” of first-time home buyers.
Informal workshop reveals deal with Vintage Park developer
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks