/Unitedbank
/Eedition

Informal workshop reveals deal with Vintage Park developer

Posted by
Walter Geiger
in Headlines
Wednesday, March 18. 2020
By Kay S. Pedrotti

Milner council member George Weldon revealed last Monday that he had “signed off” on a change in house sizes in Vintage Park in 2018, from 1700 square feet to 1400 square feet, without receiving approval from the city council.

Weldon’s initials appear on a subdivision agreement with Henco Development, owned by Keith Kenney; the builder is Alan Atha. The reason given for wanting the change, Weldon said, was because “1,700 square feet would put the house prices out of reach” of first-time home buyers.

Please login or register to read the rest of this story.
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Only registered users may comment on stories. Please login or register to post comments. Your browser must support cookies.
The author does not allow comments to this entry
Copyright © 2008-2011 The Herald-Gazette