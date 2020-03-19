Julia Ann Stewart Mote, 70, of Dallas, GA passed away on Monday, March 16,
2020 in Dallas, GA. A private burial was held on Saturday, March 21, 2020. A memorial service will be held at a later date to be announced. Julia is survived by her loving husband, Rex Ed Mote, Jr. of Dallas, GA.; her daughters, Samantha Mote McInturff (Scott) of Dallas, GA., and Amanda Mote Glass of Dallas, GA.; her brothers, David Stewart (Cynthia) of Southport, FL., and Steve Stewart (Leesa) of Griffin, GA.; three grandchildren, Daniel Glass, Hayden McInturff, and Luke McInturff, and many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her father, Paul William Stewart of Barnesville, GA and mother, Caroline Leath Stewart of Barnesville, GA. Julia is a 1967 graduate of Gordon Military College High School. She received her associate’s degree from Gordon Military College in 1969 and her bachelor’s degree in physical therapy from the University of Florida in 1971.
Julia pursued her passion working with special-needs children as owner and director of Children’s Therapy Services in Marietta for over 20 years. She also most recently worked as a physical therapist for the Paulding County School System for seven years.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Cancer Society.
Arrangements made under the caring guidance of Mayes Ward-Dobbins Funeral Home www.mayeswarddobbins.com 770-943-1511.