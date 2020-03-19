Department of Public Health officials Hayla Folden and Dr. Olugbenga Obsanjo have shed light on the reason Lamar's positive COVID-19 case has not appeared on their department's case count page and map and that of the CDC.
The Lamar case was diagnosed in Spalding County. It did not show up on the counts and maps because the test was done by a private lab.
"It appears that private lab results are not showing up on the DPH map in a timely manner. It may take another day or two for this case to show up as a Lamar County case," Folden told officials in Spalding County.
Health officials informed Lamar authorities of the case Monday. That prompted a ramped up response and the closure of government and public buildings here. Some scoffed at the report in that it was not on the DPH case map. The case is not on the most recent map which was updated at noon Thursday.
•••••••
Meanwhile, blood is in desperately short supply and a blood drive scheduled at First United Methodist Church March 26 from 1-6 p.m. will go on with enhanced health precautions in place. Potential donors will be screened for fever before entering the church fellowship hall. Local drives traditionally have a lot of walk-ins, particularly at 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. Separating those people could be an issue so donors are asked to make an appointment in advance at redcross.org/blood or by calling 800.733.2767. If you are asked for it, the local code is 'lamar'.
Walk-ins will be accepted but there may be delays. For more information, call the church office at 770.358.1494.
••••••••
•The Friends of the Library meeting set for March 24 has been cancelled.
•Antiques on Atlanta is open but limiting the number of people inside to 10 including managers and vendors.
•The Barnesville Library will be closed through Tuesday, March 31. The situation will re reassessed at that time.
DPH explains why local case not on their count map; blood need is critical
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks