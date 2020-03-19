Mr. James Walter Lawrence 73, of Lawrence Road Milner, GA transitioned on Tuesday March 17 at the Piedmont Henry Hospital.
Funeral Services will be held Friday March 20 11 am at the Greater Springhill Missionary Baptist Church. Pastor Robert Releford will officiate and interment will be in the Bethel Baptist Church. Trice Funeral Home Inc. of Barnesville has been entrusted with all professional services.
Mr. Lawrence leaves to cherish his memory a loving and devoted wife Carilyn Ogletree Lawrence, son, James Melvin Lawrence, daughters, Cassandra (Harold) Jones, Vanecia Barber. Grand Children, Chauncey (Neche) Harden, Courtland (Kurby) Dickerson, Chaundra “Shae” (TiShawn) Brownlee. Great-grandchildren, Cedarias, Cayla and Chloe Harden, Zurnia, Aaliyah and Courtland Dickerson, Jr. And Xavia Evans. Sister, Mildred (Winston) Keaton; Mother-in-law, Mrs. Mary Ogletree, brothers and sisters-in-law, Carl (Emma) Ogletree, Dr. Rev. Kathy Ogletree (Alvin) Goodwin, Charles (Gloria) Ogletree, Joanne Ogletree (Perry) Walker, Bernard Ogletree, Craig (Sherelle) Ogletree and, Geneva Lawrence. Special devoted cousin, Phyllis Gardner Jordan. A host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and many dear friends and classmates whom all will miss him dearly