•DPH reported at noon Georgia now has 420 confirmed cases and 13 have died.
•Lamar's confirmed case is still not on the DPH count map and no one will reveal what has happened to that patient.
•Monroe County has its first confirmed case as of 10:30 a.m. Friday.
•The deadline to file federal income tax returns has been pushed back from April 15 to July 15.
•Two people with confirmed cases are being treated at the Medical Center in Macon. One is from Bibb County while the other is from Peach County.
•Up to 90 people may have been exposed at one doc-in-a-box clinic in Houston County.
•Gordon State College students who lived in on-campus housing are arriving in limited numbers to retrieve their belongings.
More to follow...
Five days after it was confirmed, Lamar's lone COVID-19 case made the DPH Friday evening case count map. (Image: DPH)
