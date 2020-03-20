Mrs. Brenda Gail Starkey Holmes, age 64, of Thomaston, GA passed away on Friday, March 20, 2020 at her residence.
Mrs. Holmes was born on Friday, August 12, 1955 in Barnesville, Georgia to the late Clyde Clifton Starkey and the late Sara Lou Bryant Starkey. She was also preceded in death by her nephew, Scotty Strickland. Gail worked for Pine Mountain Regional Library System as a librarian and was a member of New Life Baptist Church in Barnesville. She loved to read and enjoyed concerts. Gail was an Eagles and gospel music fan. She adored her grandchildren.
Gail is survived by her husband, Woody Holmes; son and daughter-in-law, Matt & Rebekah Stewart; stepdaughter and stepson-in-law, Samantha & Dan McDonald; grandchildren, Grayson Stewart, Harper Stewart, Jacob McDonald, Joshua McDonald; sister and brother-in-law, Patsy & Frank Fore; nephew, Mark Strickland.
A graveside service for Mrs. Gail Holmes will be held on Sunday, March 22, 2020 at 2:00 P.M. in Greenwood Cemetery with Reverend Spencer Johnson officiating. The family will receive friends at Williams-Westbury Funeral Home on Saturday, March 21, 2020 from 5:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Oak Hill Baptist Church Children’s Ministry: Payable to – Oak Hill Baptist Church, Children’s Ministry, 100 Lakeside Drive Williamson, GA 30292 in memory of Mrs. Gail Holmes.
