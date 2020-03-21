Kemp okays nearly $20 million purchase of medical supplies and equipment

In a press release issued Friday at 5:45 p.m., Gov. Brian Kemp reported he had transferred $19,552,646 from the governor's emergency fund to cover the cost of medical suppllies.
The funds were used to pay a bill run up by GEMA, the Department of Homeland Security and the state department of public health.
The release was issued after business hours Friday and has received only scant news coverage.
Here is the release verbatim:
Today Governor Brian P. Kemp issued Executive Order 03.20.20.01 and Executive Order 03.20.20.02 authorizing a transfer of $19,552,646 from the Governor's Emergency Fund and reducing regulations to assist in the state's response to COVID-19. The Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency and Georgia Department of Public Health have purchased $19,552,646 in medical supplies and equipment.
