At noon Monday, DPH reported Georgia had 772 confirmed cases of COVID-19, up from the 620 reported Sunday evening. The death toll held steady at 25.
Lamar remained at three confirmed cases though that number is expected to rise as more are tested.
DPH and commercial labs had processed 5069 tests with 15.23% of those coming back positive.
Pike and Upson counties had no confirmed cases listed at noon Monday. Spalding had four cases while Monroe had one.
Death toll holds steady
